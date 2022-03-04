Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.