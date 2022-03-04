Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE VIPS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 80,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.