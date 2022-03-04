Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter valued at $10,126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter valued at $4,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

