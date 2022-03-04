Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings per share of $6.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $38.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.68 to $40.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $42.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.90 to $45.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,998,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

