Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Critical Survey

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 1.83 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Risk and Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivid Seats and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 5 0 2.83 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -55.84% -47.92% -26.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCWorx Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

