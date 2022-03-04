Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VVO opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vivo Energy has a one year low of GBX 88.30 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 137.40 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.23) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

