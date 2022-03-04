Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,721 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

GDYN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

