Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

