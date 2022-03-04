Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 208,893 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

