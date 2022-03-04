Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,222,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,070 shares of company stock worth $421,583 over the last quarter.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

