Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $610.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

