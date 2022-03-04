Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.