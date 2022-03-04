Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 7,918 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $656,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UEC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

