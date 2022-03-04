Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

