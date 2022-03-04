Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $631.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

