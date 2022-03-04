Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 125,497 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,497 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SP opened at $30.90 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

