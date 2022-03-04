Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($194.38) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.82 ($182.94).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €133.70 ($150.22) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €106.25 ($119.38) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($196.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.