Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.