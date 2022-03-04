Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.46 million and $1.05 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.68 or 0.06556573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.55 or 1.00167846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.