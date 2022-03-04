Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887,881 shares of company stock worth $822,963,884. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $384.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

