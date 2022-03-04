Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €146.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($164.04) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €114.20 ($128.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.00 ($84.27) and a 12 month high of €140.10 ($157.42).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

