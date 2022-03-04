Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. 22,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 843,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

