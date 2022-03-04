Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waters were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $321.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.34. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

