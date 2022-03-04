Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEAV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 6,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

