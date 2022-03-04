Wedbush Cuts Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $13.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

