Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($15.23) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.