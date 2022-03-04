Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

  • 3/3/2022 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00.
  • 3/2/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00.
  • 2/16/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00.
  • 1/20/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

JWN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $8,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

