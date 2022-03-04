Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/3/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00.
- 2/7/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
