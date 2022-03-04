Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NetEase (NTES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2022 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2022 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – NetEase had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $133.00.

2/9/2022 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/20/2022 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 62,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

