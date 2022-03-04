Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.64

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1032366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

