Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA PJP opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.
PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
