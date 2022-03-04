Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFTR opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

