Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.