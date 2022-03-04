Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.71 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.