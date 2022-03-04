Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $684.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $667.33 and its 200-day moving average is $642.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.45 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

