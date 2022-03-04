Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.07 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

