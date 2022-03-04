Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,824 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.