Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 18,278 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.