Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $22.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYFM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

