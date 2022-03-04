Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 113.0% in February

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $17.78 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

