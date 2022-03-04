West Oak Capital LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.98 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

