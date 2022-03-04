West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,334,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $147.51 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

HEICO Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.