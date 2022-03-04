Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,380. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.