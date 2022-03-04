Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,380. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.