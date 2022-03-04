Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 3,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
