Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.34

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 7874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

