Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.30

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.30 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 472905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.35).

Several analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.78).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.