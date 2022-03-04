William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,030,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

