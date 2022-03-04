William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

FGEN stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

