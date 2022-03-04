William Blair Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.