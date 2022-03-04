William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

